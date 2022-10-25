 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Peanut Butter

Three devotees discuss the best types of peanut butter and appraise an all-but-painless party trick of a dessert recipe

By Chris Ying


Creamy? Crunchy? Ground fresh at the co-op, or by the good people at Skippy? These questions and more are explored by three PB devotees, on the way to appraising an all-but-painless party trick of a dessert recipe (featuring an entirely different legume-based secret ingredient).

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: John deBary and Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

