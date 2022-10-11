

Three plantain rookies try out kelewele, a spicy, crispy, Ghanaian-street-food spin on the cooking banana—and despite some pyrotechnics along the way, come away very pleased indeed.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer's website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying

Guests: Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

