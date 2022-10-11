 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Plantains

Three plantain rookies try out kelewele, a spicy, crispy, Ghanaian-street-food spin on the cooking banana

By Chris Ying
Ringer illustration


Three plantain rookies try out kelewele, a spicy, crispy, Ghanaian-street-food spin on the cooking banana—and despite some pyrotechnics along the way, come away very pleased indeed.

Find the recipes for this and every Recipe Club on The Ringer’s website, watch the video version of this episode on Spotify, and join the conversation (and cook along with us!) on Discord and Instagram.

Host: Chris Ying
Guests: Rachel Khong and Priya Krishna
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

