Once Again … Kanye West, Plus Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins on ‘Trials and Triumphs’

Van and Rachel discuss Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets and how these aren’t the first anti-Jewish comments Van has heard from him (16:22), plus Killer Mike is critical of Stacey Abrams’s campaign governor (26:45). Then Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins joins to talk about her podcast Trials and Triumphs (40:44), and former pro-basketball player Jack McClinton discusses his now-viral question, “Do white lives not matter?” (1:19:22).
Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins and Jack McClinton
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
