Once Again … Kanye West, Plus Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins on ‘Trials and Triumphs’

Plus, Killer Mike is critical of Stacey Abrams’s campaign for governor

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van and Rachel discuss Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets and how these aren’t the first anti-Jewish comments Van has heard from him (16:22), plus Killer Mike is critical of Stacey Abrams’s campaign governor (26:45). Then Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins joins to talk about her podcast Trials and Triumphs (40:44), and former pro-basketball player Jack McClinton discusses his now-viral question, “Do white lives not matter?” (1:19:22).

Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins and Jack McClinton
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

