Joe Burrow Is Elite. Plus: Is There a Way to Fix the College Football Playoff?

Kevin and Van also react to LSU’s hiring of Brian Kelly and discuss his fit in Baton Rouge

By Kevin Clark and Van Lathan

Is the Joe Burrow hot take coming true? The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by Van Lathan to praise Burrow’s breakout and how great his Burrow prediction from 2019 is looking and discuss the College Football Playoff, LSU’s hiring of Brian Kelly, and much more.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

The NFL Keeps Failing Hiring 101

Football needs a better way to find and hire coaches and general managers

By Kevin Clark

Salley Carson’s Mysterious Timeline and Bar Mitzvah Dancer Ivana’s Silent Arrival 

Juliet and comedian Jared Freid weigh in on Salley’s former engagement and react to Ivana Noble’s silent entrance

By Juliet Litman

LeBron the Center, Weirdo Thunder, and NBA Rookie Talk With J. Kyle Mann

Plus, Kevin and J. Kyle Mann debate whether Nic Claxton is the Nets’ most important big man, look at the Bucks’ depth around Giannis, and discuss the NBA potential of Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Kyrie Is Back. Plus: Adam Schefter on the NFL Playoff Picture and Whose Jobs Are in Jeopardy

Plus, Ryan and CC talk to Schefter about the Raiders’ chances of beating the Chargers and making the playoffs

By Ryan Ruocco and CC Sabathia

Existential Home Cooking Dilemmas

Dave laments his own cooking and searches for inspiration

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Kyrie Irving Was Made for Part-time Work

The Nets’ other star guard began his road duty in Indiana on Wednesday, and showed why he’s particularly suited for his new sometimes-starring role

By Rob Mahoney