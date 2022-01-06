Is the Joe Burrow hot take coming true? The Ringer’s Kevin Clark is joined by Van Lathan to praise Burrow’s breakout and how great his Burrow prediction from 2019 is looking and discuss the College Football Playoff, LSU’s hiring of Brian Kelly, and much more.
Filed under:
Joe Burrow Is Elite. Plus: Is There a Way to Fix the College Football Playoff?
Kevin and Van also react to LSU’s hiring of Brian Kelly and discuss his fit in Baton Rouge
