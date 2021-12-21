 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joe Manchin Says “No,” and COVID-19 Surges

Plus, Van and Rachel touch on the hip-hop community mourning the death of Drakeo the Ruler

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Senate Democrats Meet on Capitol Hill Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss a relationship scenario with producer Trudy Joseph (4:54), before reacting to the rise in U.S. COVID cases and debate the need for another massive shutdown (20:51). Plus, journalist Judd Legum joins the podcast to shed light on Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to pull support from the Build Back Better bill (36:52), and the hip-hop community mourns the death of Drakeo the Ruler (1:06:11).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Judd Legum

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

