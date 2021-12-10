Jussie Smollett Found Guilty and Travis Scott Speaks on Astroworld Tragedy

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the news of Jussie Smollett being found guilty for falsely reporting a hate crime (13:56) and the Department of Justice suing the state of Texas (27:23). Plus, discussing Travis Scott’s conversation with Charlamagne tha God about the recent tragedy at his Astroworld Festival (39:29) and breaking down the production woes for Black Panther 2 (1:03:18). Also, a question: Is math racist? (1:16:33).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham
