 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jussie Smollett Found Guilty and Travis Scott Speaks on Astroworld Tragedy

Plus, Rachel and Van discuss the Department of Justice suing the state of Texas and the production woes for ‘Black Panther 2’

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Closing Arguments Delivered In Actor Jussie Smollett’s Trial Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images


Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the news of Jussie Smollett being found guilty for falsely reporting a hate crime (13:56) and the Department of Justice suing the state of Texas (27:23). Plus, discussing Travis Scott’s conversation with Charlamagne tha God about the recent tragedy at his Astroworld Festival (39:29) and breaking down the production woes for Black Panther 2 (1:03:18). Also, a question: Is math racist? (1:16:33).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Trudy Joseph and Donnie Beacham

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

‘And Just Like That …’ Our Culture Has Moved Past ‘Sex in the City’

In the ’90s, it was easier to present four white, straight, wealthy women as the avatars of a melting pot like New York. In 2021, it requires some adjustment.

By Alison Herman

Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and the Right Path to a Franchise QB

For the Ravens, it’s only a matter of when they give Jackson a long-term extension—and for how much. The situation is more complicated in Cleveland.

By Nora Princiotti

‘Succession’ Season 3, Episode 9 Precap

Chris and Wos also discuss the full realization of Shiv Roy as a villain, Roman’s burgeoning business acumen in conflict with his personal failures, and the quiet power of the Logan and Kendall dinner scene

By Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre

How Steven Spielberg Unlocks ‘West Side Story’ for Film

The Sondheim classic has always been a source of untapped potential

By Manuela Lazic

The Giants Need Russell Wilson, Knicks Trade Rumors, Plus Week 14 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

Plus, JJ talks about the Vikings’ wild win over the Steelers and Rutgers’ buzzer-beater to upset no. 1 Purdue

By John Jastremski

‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets for Week 14

The guys pitch each other on their favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of ‘Shark Tank’

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more