Can the U.S. Advance? USA-Iran Preview and Full Round 3 Group Stage Bets.



This week, Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing the USMNT’s chances of defeating Iran and advancing to the knockout round (7:00). They hand out their favorite bets for the game (14:00) and break down England-Wales (19:00) before previewing the remaining groups.

Group A - (21:00)

Group C - (24:00)

Group D - (29:00)

Group E - (34:00)

Group F - (39:00)

Group G - (45:00)

Group H - (50:00)

Finally, like they do every week, they close the show by sharing their best bets for the upcoming slate of games (53:00).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify