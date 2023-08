Seconds after watching the end of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, The Ringer’s Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Troy Farkas discuss Paul’s incredible rise in boxing (0:00), how he beat former UFC star Diaz (5:22), and whether there’s interest in seeing the two guys do an MMA fight against each other next (8:11).

