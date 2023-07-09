 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alexander Volkanovski Makes GOAT Case at UFC 290

The guys break down Volk’s win over Yair Rodríguez

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll

Seconds after the end of UFC 290 in Las Vegas, The Ringer’s Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall broke down Alexander Volkanovski’s signature win over Yair Rodríguez, Volk’s place in the UFC featherweight greatest-of-all-time conversation, and whether Ilia Topuria or UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev waits in the wings for Volk.

