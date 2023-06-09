Wos closes out the season by sharing his thoughts on the upcoming New Balance x Teddy Santis Made in USA collection, Hornets star LaMelo Ball’s newest signature shoe, and the latest Nike and Nocta collaboration with Drake. He also takes a look at the latest looks from Michael Porter Jr. and Bruce Brown.
LaMelo Ball’s Newest Puma Is Announced, Plus Nike and Drake Impress Again
Wos also gives his thoughts on the upcoming New Balance x Teddy Santis Made in USA collection
Share this story
The Latest
Jack Wilshere and His New Career Path ...
The Fozcast goes to Soccer Aid Training camp and talks to Jack Wilshere of Arsenal
Yankees Vs. Red Sox, and Eagles Returning to the Super Bowl?
Brian and JJ talk the New York Yankees–Boston Red Sox rivalry, Sheil and Clifford preview the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles season, and Jason checks in on the Chicago White Sox
Ryen Russillo on Covering the NBA Finals, Explaining Jokic’s Greatness, and Getting the Sports TV We Want
Ryen Russillo joins to discuss Nikola Jokic’s impressive performance in the 2023 NBA Finals and the media’s response to the Denver Nuggets
Seven NBA Observations on Chris Paul, Damian Lillard’s Future, and the 2023 Draft
What are the best landing spots for CP3? Is Dame headed east? And who is the biggest riser in this month’s draft? From the Finals to free agency, here are seven thoughts as the NBA calendar shifts into overdrive.
Can the Heat Measure Up to the Nuggets on the Glass?
If Miami can’t grab enough rebounds or turn up enough loose balls to win the possession battle, its means of defeating Denver will vanish into thin air
Donald Trump’s Second Indictment and Marquis “Mookie” Cook on Playing LeBron
Van and Rachel also talk about Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of President Joe Biden and Kelis’s new boyfriend