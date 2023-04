Israel Adesanya KNOCKS OUT Alex Pereira COLD at UFC 287!

In this excerpt from The Ringer MMA Show, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer instant reaction to Israel Adesanya’s incredible knockout win over his longtime rival Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in Miami (0:00).

