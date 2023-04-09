 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

3PAC’s UFC 287 Reaction: Israel Adesanya Tastes Sweet Revenge Against Alex Pereira and Jorge Masvidal Says Goodbye in Miami

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer an emotional instant reaction show to another massively successful night for the UFC

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Israel Adesanya is the middleweight champion once more! Seconds after watching “The Last Stylebender” exorcise the demons of his past, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer an emotional instant reaction show to another massively successful night for the UFC. Tonight, the guys discuss:

• Adesanya’s knockout of longtime rival Alex Pereira and why Chuck feels this is the “transcendent” moment of Adesanya’s decorated combat sports career (3:54)

• If any other UFC middleweight deserves the next title shot more than Pereira does (16:13)

• Whether Adesanya’s victory tonight was the best-case scenario for the UFC (21:02)

• Jorge Masvidal’s decision to call it quits in front of his home crowd after losing to Gilbert Burns in a one-sided fight (31:02)

• Masvidal’s legacy and if we believe this is actually the end of his fighting career (38:23)

• If Burns can make a case for a title fight with Leon Edwards (40:05)

Plus, the guys talk about incredible knockout wins for Rob Font and Kevin Holland. And did Chuck make his way into Adesanya’s head this week?

Enjoy!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

