Wosny Lambre shares his thoughts on the Fear of God Athletics x Adidas shoes, the upcoming release of the New Balance 990v6 Made in USA “Grey/Navy,” and the final Air Jordan 1 collaboration with Travis Scott. In Cop or Drop, Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from De’Aaron Fox, Michael Porter Jr., and James Harden.
No More Travis Scott Air Jordan 1s, Plus James Harden’s Wild Fit
Plus, Wos shares his thoughts on the Fear of God Athletics x Adidas shoes
