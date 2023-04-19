The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down film of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and explains how he has already developed the tools to be a great passer in the NFL but lacks some traits seen in other young standout QBs in today’s league.
Is C.J. Stroud the Most Talented Passer in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Solak explains how Stroud has already developed the tools to be a great passer in the NFL but lacks some traits seen in other young standout QBs in today’s league
