The Ringer’s Ben Solak previews the 2023 NFL draft by sharing all of the most unique players and position groups and explaining why they could be a sign of a changing league to come.
Why the 2023 NFL Draft Is One of the Most Unique Ever
Solak also explains why this draft class could be a sign of a changing league to come
