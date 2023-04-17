 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why the 2023 NFL Draft Is One of the Most Unique Ever

Solak also explains why this draft class could be a sign of a changing league to come

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak previews the 2023 NFL draft by sharing all of the most unique players and position groups and explaining why they could be a sign of a changing league to come.

