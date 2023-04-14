The Ringer’s Wosny Lambre discusses the new Bad Bunny X Adidas collaboration, three Jordan releases coming soon, and Devin Booker’s new Converse Chuck 70. Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, and Jarred Vanderbilt.
New Bad Bunny X Adidas Shoe and LeBron’s Varsity Jacket
Big Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, and Jarred Vanderbilt
