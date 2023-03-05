Immediately following the end of Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, The Ringer’s Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Troy Farkas discuss Jones’s first win in three years, a suddenly very interesting heavyweight division, and whether this win will be the catalyst for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to return to the UFC.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou
Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and Troy Farkas discuss whether Jon Jones’s win at UFC 285 will be the catalyst for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to return
