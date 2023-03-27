A Comprehensive History of Bo-Katan Kryze

Mallory Rubin takes us through the extensive, and winding, history of Bo-Katan Kryze as a warrior of Mandalore. She covers up until the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, leaving us with this question: Will Bo-Katan fight to rule Mandalore once again?
