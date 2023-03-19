 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ariel Helwani: Colby Covington “should fight someone else”

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Troy Farkas discuss Leon Edwards’s victory at UFC 286 and whether top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington deserves the next title shot

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Troy Farkas of ‘The Ringer MMA Show’ discuss Leon Edwards’s gutsy victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London (0:00), whether top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington deserves the next title shot (1:47), and the growing legacy of Edwards and his legendary UFC 278 knockout (9:45). Plus, producer Troy regrets his pre-fight takes (11:31).

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Ike Barinholtz on ‘History of the World Part II’

Larry and Ike discuss what it was like working with comedy titan Mel Brooks and the pioneering aspects of Brooks’s legendary movie ‘Blazing Saddles’

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

UFC 286 Reaction: Leon Edwards Silences the Doubters and (Apparently) Colby Covington Is Next? Plus, Justin Gaethje Wins a War.

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman again, ending all doubts as to whether Edwards’s UFC 278 headkick knockout was a fluke. Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll break it all down.

By Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll

Round of 32 Preview

JJ returns with Eli Hershkovich to recap Kansas being upset by Arkansas and the other matches from the round of 32

By John Jastremski

Day 3 Rapid Reactions With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Duke falling to a physical Tennessee team, Arkansas upsetting the defending champion Kansas Jayhawks, and more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

The ‘Cheap Heat’ Friday Something: Fruitless

Rosenberg and Dip discuss weddings, fruit, Roman Reigns, and more

By Peter Rosenberg

Vieira Gone, Arsenal Out, Plus Film and Music Selections for Good Vibes!

Ian is joined by Mayowa and Ryan to talk about the sacked Crystal Palace manager, the Europe League, and Good Vibe Friday

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn