Ariel Helwani: Colby Covington “should fight someone else”

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Troy Farkas of ‘The Ringer MMA Show’ discuss Leon Edwards’s gutsy victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London (0:00), whether top UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington deserves the next title shot (1:47), and the growing legacy of Edwards and his legendary UFC 278 knockout (9:45). Plus, producer Troy regrets his pre-fight takes (11:31).
