How LeBron James Broke the All-Time Scoring Record

Breaking down the key factors that propelled LeBron to become the best scorer of all time

By Zach Kram

LeBron James has officially passed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. The Ringer’s Zach Kram breaks down the key factors that propelled LeBron to become the best scorer of all-time and why he isn’t done yet.

