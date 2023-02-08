LeBron James has officially passed Kareem Adbul-Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. The Ringer’s Zach Kram breaks down the key factors that propelled LeBron to become the best scorer of all-time and why he isn’t done yet.
How LeBron James Broke the All-Time Scoring Record
Breaking down the key factors that propelled LeBron to become the best scorer of all time
By Zach Kram
Share this story
The Latest
Ranking the Best Moments of LeBron James’s Career
The King is officially the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Where does Tuesday’s record-breaking moment rank in his illustrious career?
By Michael Pina
Super Bowl LVII Favorite Props and Final Predictions
JJ, House, and Raheem talk prop bets like tight-end touchdowns and Isiah Pacheco receptions
By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more
Trevor Lawrence on the Chiefs, Eagles Defense, and Hair Care
Plus, Matthew Berry on fantasy football stories
By Kevin Clark
Previewing the Eagles Defense vs. the Chiefs Offense
Sheil and Ben discuss the tactical advantages of each team and predict whether the Super Bowl will be a nail-biter or a blowout
By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Can a Mid-Season Trade Help Your Team’s Hump Proximity?
Kyle and Seerat break down the latest NBA trade deadline rumors
By J. Kyle Mann and Seerat Sohi
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 12 Reaction
Chelsea and Zack talk Larsa and Kiki’s attempt to cheer up Lisa and the explosive Gringo dinner