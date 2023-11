Immediately following UFC 295, The Ringer’s Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall react to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Jiří Procházka, Pereira’s unlikely road to becoming a champion in two different weight classes, Pereira’s callout of old foe Israel Adesanya, and more.

