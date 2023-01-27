Big Wos breaks down some new off-court fits from Victor Oladipo, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Mike Conley. Wos also discusses the Notorious B.I.G. and Jordan collaboration, the New LeBron 20 “All-Star,” and the announcement of the Tiffany & Co. and Nike Air Force 1 Low “1837” collab.
Why the Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Will Be Super Rare
Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Victor Oladipo, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Mike Conley
By Wosny Lambre
Share this story
The Latest
Premier League Midway Point: Who Are the Winners So Far?
Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to discuss who has impressed after half the season so far
By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Robert Pattinson’s Potato Diet, Egg Smuggling, and Tasting Whole Foods Truffles
Plus, this week’s Taste Test: a pair of chocolaty treats from Whole Foods. Later on they share some Personal Food News.
By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Conference Championship Betting Preview
Warren and House explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise
By Warren Sharp and Joe House
How AI Could Change Apple and Google, Writing and Music, and Everything Else
Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to use these new tools
The Four Biggest Story Lines Heading Into the Oscars
Is there even a Best Picture favorite? And what is Andrea Riseborough doing here?
By Keith Phipps
Conference Championship Round Preview
The guys also discuss how a bunch of the different star-studded matchups might end
By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more