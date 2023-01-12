 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How Roquan Smith Helped Change the Ravens Defense

Ben Solak breaks down the evolution of Baltimore’s defense and discusses the team’s chances against the Bengals

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains the impact that linebacker Roquan Smith has had on the Ravens after joining the team at the trade deadline, then breaks down whether the Ravens defense is now good enough to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in their wild-card matchup.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

What Is Going on With ACLs in Women’s Football?

Flo and Jessy are joined by Dr. Steph Coen and Joanne Parsons to discuss why ACL injuries are so prevalent in women’s sport and what could prevent them

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Eagles Playoff Preview Pod: Which Playoff Teams Would the Eagles Most/Least Want to Face?

Plus, Ben’s All-Pro team had NFL Twitter up in arms

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

DeRay Mckesson and the State of Criminal Justice Reform

DeRay Mckesson joins to discuss his work with Campaign Zero and issues with the criminal justice system

By Bakari Sellers

Darwin Núñez Only Represents Liverpool’s Frustrations

The young Uruguayan striker is a classic Jekyll and Hyde and encapsulates the up-and-down experience that is this 2022-23 Liverpool team

By Micah Peters

Gerard Butler Knows Exactly Who He Is

The gloriously named ‘Plane’ is yet another action movie that showcases the actor’s talents, and proof that they just don’t make ’em like this anymore

By Adam Nayman

Does the NBA Have Any More Statue-Worthy Superstars?

The Mavericks honored Dirk’s two decades in Dallas with a new bronze sculpture, but all the movement of today’s stars makes it tough to figure how many more busts will be built in the coming years

By Rob Mahoney