The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains the impact that linebacker Roquan Smith has had on the Ravens after joining the team at the trade deadline, then breaks down whether the Ravens defense is now good enough to stop Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense in their wild-card matchup.
How Roquan Smith Helped Change the Ravens Defense
Ben Solak breaks down the evolution of Baltimore’s defense and discusses the team’s chances against the Bengals
