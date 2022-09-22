Despite a Week 2 victory over the Texans, Ben Solak believes there is cause for concern with the Broncos. He breaks down head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s blunders so far this season and talks with The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones about why the hire was made in the first place.
Here’s What’s Wrong With the Broncos
Ben Solak breaks down head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s blunders so far this season and talks with The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones about why the hire was made
Share this story
The Latest
How Closely Has ‘House of the Dragon’ Followed ‘Fire & Blood’?
Halfway through the first season of ‘House of the Dragon,’ how closely has the series stuck to the script from George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’?
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 5 Discussion and Thoughts
In this week’s poll, Dave Neil, and Joanna ask: What is the worst job in Westeros? And, after making their choices, they give out some other awards.
Eagles-Commanders Preview: The Carson Wentz Revenge Game
Sheil and Ben also have some burning questions that must be answered: Who does 2022 Jalen Hurts remind you of so far? Does Jordan Davis actually need more playing time? And how did Ben’s phone end up in the fridge?
‘Survivor’ Season 43 Premiere
Riley and Tyson are joined by Johnny Bananas to discuss the different strategies Bananas sees, how ‘Survivor’ compares to ‘The Challenge,’ the need for a villain, and the difference between hosts Jeff Probst and T.J. Lavin
Dunks
Tyler Parker slams home his idea for how many points a dunk should be worth
Cheri Beasley and Inspiring Voters of North Carolina
Beasley discusses reproductive rights and criminal justice reform, her messaging to young voters, and the game plan for inspiring Black voter turnout in the state