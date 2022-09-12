Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 4 of House of the Dragon in which Daemon and Rhaenyra escape from the Red Keep in the middle of the night and make a trip to the Street of Silk.
Filed under:
The Street of Silk Scene Was ‘House of the Dragon’ E4’s Centerpiece
Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the Street of Silk scene from Episode 4 of ‘House of the Dragon’
Share this story
The Latest
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Ceremonies, Even More ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, and Jann Wenner’s Memoir
Juliet and Amanda also discuss the drama around Harry and Meghan being present at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral ceremonies
How Ukraine’s New Offensive Could Win the War Against Russia
Paul Poast of the University of Chicago returns to the podcast to break down Ukraine’s extraordinary counteroffensive
The Cowboys’ Season Is Lost, the Bengals’ and Packers’ Seasons Are Not
Plus, Kevin and Lindsay discuss Trey Lance’s debut and what to expect from Lamar Jackson this year
Why Do We Doubt Mahomes? Plus NFL Week 1 Recap With Damien Woody and CFB Week 2 Roundup
Plus, Ryen and Damien discuss the NFL’s best defensive "disrupters"
The Buffalo Kid Wins Big
Also, Sheamus and Gunther tease another banger in the midst of a six-man tag on ‘SmackDown’ while Masha Slamovich bests "Speedball" Mike Bailey
Union Top of the Bundesliga and What’s Up With Juventus?
Musa and Ryan are on the move, recording in a cafe at the airport for the very first time—they touch on football being suspended in the U.K. before talking about some of the football that did occur