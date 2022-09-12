 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Street of Silk Scene Was ‘House of the Dragon’ E4’s Centerpiece

Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the Street of Silk scene from Episode 4 of ‘House of the Dragon’

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin

Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 4 of House of the Dragon in which Daemon and Rhaenyra escape from the Red Keep in the middle of the night and make a trip to the Street of Silk.

