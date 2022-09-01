Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin talk about the Targaryen dream/prophecy that foreshadows a long winter and talk about how different Targaryen kings and queens reacted to it throughout history. They also talk about how this new revelation causes them to re-evaluate the entirety of the series’ lore.
How ‘House of the Dragon’ Changed the Entire ‘Game of Thrones’ Lore
Joanna and Mallory talk about the Targaryen dream/prophecy that foreshadows a long winter and talk about how different Targaryen kings and queens reacted to it throughout history
