Ahead of the PGA’s British Open, The Ringer’s Kevin Clark breaks down everything we need to know about the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf so far. He’s joined by ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg to find out everything he’s learned from attending and covering LIV Golf events.
The PGA Tour–LIV Golf Battle, Explained
ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg joins Kevin to discuss everything he’s learned from attending and covering LIV Golf events
