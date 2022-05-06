 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Should the Sixers Extend James Harden?

Kevin O’Connor analyzes why Harden brings the best out of Embiid and whether or not the Sixers should extend Harden given his diminished scoring

By Kevin O'Connor

James Harden hasn’t been able to turn the clock back for the Sixers and be the scorer they need him to be during the playoffs. But despite his scoring decline, Harden has proven to be the perfect partner in the pick-and-roll for Joel Embiid. Kevin O’Connor analyzes why Harden brings the best out of Embiid and whether or not the Sixers should extend Harden given his diminished scoring.

