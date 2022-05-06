 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Russ at the Met Gala, Plus Three New Air Jordan First Looks

Plus, discussing looks from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

By Wosny Lambre

Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as Russell Westbrook’s choice at the Met Gala. He also shares first looks of the PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low, the Air Jordan 1 “Starfish” from the WNBA’s Isabelle Harrison, and the Air Jordan 6 “Marquette.”

