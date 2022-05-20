Wos takes a look at the official images of the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 designed by Virgil Abloh and explains why he thinks it’s one of the most anticipated sneaker releases ever. He also breaks down some conference finals tunnel fits from Jayson Tatum, Tyler Herro, and P.J. Tucker. Press play and see what he thinks!
The Most Anticipated Sneaker Release of the Decade?
Wos reacts to the official images of the Louis Vuitton and Nike Air Force 1 designed by Virgil Abloh
