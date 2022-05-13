Wos breaks down everything and anything you need to know about the latest lawsuits this week between Nike and StockX. He also takes a look at fits from Wesley Matthews and Game 5 hero Bobby Portis in Cop or Drop.
Filed under:
The Nike and StockX Feud Explained
Plus, rating looks from Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis
Share this story
The Latest
2022 First-Round Mock NBA Draft 2.0 With Kevin O’Connor
Plus, how will the draft lottery turn out?
Jimmy Butler Lets the Sixers Know They Picked the Wrong Guy
Three years ago, Philly pointed the finger at Butler and sent him packing after an early playoff exit. Now Butler has returned the favor, sending his former team home while reminding them of the gravity of their mistakes.
Don’t Forget About ‘Hacks,’ Plus ‘We Own This City’ Episode 3
Chris and Andy talk about the return of Hacks for its second season, and why it’s a show you should make time for despite the current deluge of television
Bruce Rivers and the Fight to End Self-Snitching
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the indictment of Young Thug and Gunna before welcoming Bruce Rivers, attorney and host of ‘Criminal Lawyer Reacts,’ to discuss potential legal woes
Dolly Parton’s Taco Bell Musical, Ibiza’s New Alcohol Restrictions, and Tasting Pancake Dorayaki
Plus, Juliet and Jacoby break down Devin Booker’s Sweetgreen bowl, discuss the cocaine found in a Nespresso factory, and give their opinions on air fryers
Hot Time, Summer in the City
‘The Full Go’ returns after yet another White Sox loss. While watching the game back on DVR, Jason accidentally found out the final score and couldn’t believe the bullpen blew it again.