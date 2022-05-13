 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 First-Round Mock NBA Draft 2.0 With Kevin O’Connor

Plus, how will the draft lottery turn out?

By Kevin O'Connor

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor simulates the NBA draft lottery and then makes selections for all 30 first-round picks.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Play

The Nike and StockX Feud Explained

Plus, rating looks from Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis

By Wosny Lambre

Jimmy Butler Lets the Sixers Know They Picked the Wrong Guy

Three years ago, Philly pointed the finger at Butler and sent him packing after an early playoff exit. Now Butler has returned the favor, sending his former team home while reminding them of the gravity of their mistakes.

By Dan Devine

Don’t Forget About ‘Hacks,’ Plus ‘We Own This City’ Episode 3

Chris and Andy talk about the return of Hacks for its second season, and why it’s a show you should make time for despite the current deluge of television

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Bruce Rivers and the Fight to End Self-Snitching

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the indictment of Young Thug and Gunna before welcoming Bruce Rivers, attorney and host of ‘Criminal Lawyer Reacts,’ to discuss potential legal woes

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Dolly Parton’s Taco Bell Musical, Ibiza’s New Alcohol Restrictions, and Tasting Pancake Dorayaki

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby break down Devin Booker’s Sweetgreen bowl, discuss the cocaine found in a Nespresso factory, and give their opinions on air fryers

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Hot Time, Summer in the City

‘The Full Go’ returns after yet another White Sox loss. While watching the game back on DVR, Jason accidentally found out the final score and couldn’t believe the bullpen blew it again.

By Jason Goff