The Utah Jazz have been playoff mainstays in the NBA for years now but haven’t been able to make a deep playoff run. Has their window closed? Kevin O’Connor analyzes why the Jazz’s defensive scheme doesn’t work and whether or not the organization should consider moving on from either Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert.
Should the Jazz Break Up Gobert and Mitchell?
KOC analyzes why the Jazz’s defensive scheme doesn’t work and whether the team’s window has closed
