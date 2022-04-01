 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Story Behind P.J. Tucker’s $250K Shoes, With the Shoe Surgeon

Dominic Ciambrone joins Wos to discuss how he became the biggest name in sneaker customization and some of his most notable clients

By Wosny Lambre

Dominic Ciambrone, a.k.a. the Shoe Surgeon, joins Wos to discuss how he became the biggest name in sneaker customization, some of the most notable clients he’s worked with, the famous $250,000 shoes made for P.J. Tucker, and his Shoe Surgeon Academy.

