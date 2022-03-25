Kevin O’Connor runs through his mock draft 1.0 for the first round of the 2022 NBA draft. He talks about who might be drafted first overall, which prospects fit which teams the best, and how strong this draft is overall.
2022 NBA Draft First-Round Mock 1.0 With Kevin O’Connor
Kevin O’Connor runs through his mock draft 1.0 and discusses the overall quality of this year’s draft class
