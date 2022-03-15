The Ringer’s March Madness expert, Rodger Sherman, is back again to help you look smart among your friends and correctly pick upsets in this year’s men’s bracket: South Dakota State over Providence, Colgate over Wisconsin, and Saint Peter’s over Kentucky.
The Three Best Upset Picks for 2022 March Madness
Rodger Sherman is back again to help you look smart among your friends and correctly pick upsets in this year's men's bracket
