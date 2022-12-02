Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Luka Doncic, Patty Mills, Jerami Grant, and NFL QB Russell Wilson. He also discusses the upcoming Nike x Off-White products, recently released images of the new Air Jordan 3s, and the restocking of the NikeCraft General Purpose shoe.
Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined”: Please Stop Making “Aged” Sneakers | Full Court Fits
Plus, Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Luka Doncic, Patty Mills, Jerami Grant, and Russell Wilson
By Wosny Lambre
Share this story
The Latest
Playoff Scenarios and CFB Weekend Picks With Stanford Steve and The Bear. Plus: Rams Paying the Price, and Life Advice.
Plus, Ryen and Kyle give out their favorite bets for NFL Week 13
Baguette Granted World Heritage Status, Biden State Dinner Menu, and Dirty Sodas
Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a mac and cheese lawsuit and share their Personal Food News
By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
‘South Side’ With Diallo Riddle and Kanye Loves Hitler
Van and Rachel also discuss LeBron James’s comments about the non-coverage of the Jerry Jones controversy
By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Silent Letters
Tyler Parker wants to strike out silent letters
By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more
NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff?
Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview five of this weekend’s most intriguing NFL matchups and predict the four teams in the CFB Playoff
By Kevin Clark
The Lakers Can’t Waste the Return of Prime AD
Anthony Davis isn’t just dominating again, he’s playing better than ever. But can he lift the Lakers out of the cellar?
By Michael Pina