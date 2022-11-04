 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is This Air Jordan 1 the Most Anticipated Release of the Year?

Wos shares his thoughts on the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” and the new Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff” after their controversial Trophy Room 1s. Wos also discusses some early season off-court fits by Steph Curry, Kyle Kuzma, and Kawhi Leonard.

By Wosny Lambre

Wos shares his thoughts on the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” and the new Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff” after their controversial Trophy Room 1s. Wos also discusses some early season off-court fits by Steph Curry, Kyle Kuzma and Kawhi Leonard.

