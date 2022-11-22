As a basketball prospect, Victor Wembanyama is borderline incomprehensible, in the best way possible. He is a confounding, exceedingly rare cross section of extreme size and skillful polish, and he’s a virtual certainty to be the top selection in the 2023 NBA draft. Because most anything seems possible for the 7-foot-3 Frenchman, the mythology about his game and upside has already begun to grow. In this video, J. Kyle Mann lays the foundation for the discussion with some basic explanations about what has scouts so over-the-moon excited about Wembanyama’s future.
Victor Wembanyama Is Something That We Cannot Comprehend
J. Kyle Mann gives some basic explanations about what has scouts so over-the-moon excited about Wembanyama’s future
Share this story
The Latest
Twitter Is Being Destroyed by One of Its Worst Main Characters
Elon Musk bought Twitter in late October. Since then, he’s bulldozed the platform’s regulatory features, allowed hate speech to fester, and let most of the company’s staff go. What comes next?
Gabrielle Union on ‘The Inspection’ and Empowering Your Children
Also, Van and Rachel discuss Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets and Black Hebrew Israelites showing up in support, before reacting to the tragedy at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs
Conservative Media vs. Donald Trump, Plus Who Wants to Cover the World Cup?
Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline
Thanksgiving Mega-Pod: Bob Iger’s Power Grab, SBF’s Scandal, and Elon Musk’s Omnishambles
Derek offers a big-picture explanation for why everything in tech and media—from Elon Musk and Twitter to Bob Iger and Disney—seems to be falling apart at the same time
Episode 12—The Marcus Smith Show, New Zealand’s Scotty Stevenson, & Woeful Wales
Scotty gives his take on Scott Robertson potentially coaching England, what’s gone wrong in New Zealand behind the scenes, what rugby needs to get right, and just how big Any Rowe actually is back in New Zealand
Chapter 4: The Business
Amir Ben-Yohanan sets his sights on turning Clubhouse the content house into Clubhouse Media Group, a publicly traded company