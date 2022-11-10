The Bears Have Started Using Justin Fields the Right Way

The Ringer’s Ben Solak explains how Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have found new success in the past three weeks by maximizing what Fields can do with his unique skill set at quarterback. He then shares his thoughts on the Colts and owner Jim Irsay’s press conference announcing Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
