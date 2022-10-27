 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joe Burrow and the Bengals Offense Are BACK … for Now

Ben also shares some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’s latest appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down the success of the Bengals offense and Joe Burrow over the past few weeks after struggling to start the 2022 season, and explains what needs to happen for it to continue like last year’s Super Bowl run. Then, he shares some thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’s latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

