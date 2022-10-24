 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 Reaction

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck break down one of the biggest fight cards of 2022

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer reaction and analysis to one of the biggest fight cards of 2022.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Play

Breaking Down the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale (SPOILERS)

Chris, Joanna, and Mallory react to the episode and discuss how its ending sets the show up for Season 2

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

Ryen Russillo on the Lakers’ and 76ers’ Slow Starts

Plus, Logan, Raja, and Ryen discuss the early success of Kristaps Porzingis, the Jazz, and the Trail Blazers

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more

The Riskiest Hollywood Bets for the Rest of 2022

Matt and Lucas Shaw preview the biggest bets in media and entertainment coming in 2022 and rank which project carries the most risk to each company

By Matthew Belloni

Exit Survey for ‘House of the Dragon’

Chris and Andy talk about whether the finale changed how they felt about the season, what they would like to see more of in future seasons, and their favorite moments from the final episode

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Aston Villa’s Post-Gerrard Bounce and ‘Boo’ Season Is Here

Plus, Musa and Ryan before round up some results in Germany, Spain, and Italy

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Bron Breakker Is Main-Roster Ready (and MJF Sets the Stage)

This week, Moxley and MJF prep the AEW main event, a dog collar match was the stage for a PPW Heavy Hitters title bout, and Bron Breakker continues to reign supreme

By Phil Schneider