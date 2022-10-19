Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 9 of House of the Dragon in which Alicent tries to convince Rhaenys to join her cause.
Filed under:
Alicent and Rhaenys’s Conversation From ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 9
Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin discuss the scene from Episode 9 of ‘House of the Dragon’ in which Alicent tries to convince Rhaenys to join her cause
Share this story
The Latest
Sixers’ Disappointing Season Opener
Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer discuss the Sixers’ loss against the Celtics
Netflix Is Back, Baby!
Matt and LightShed partner Rich Greenfield discuss Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, whether this is the beginning of Netflix’s comeback, and whether the incoming ad tier and password crackdown will help or hurt the streamer
NBA Finals Pick and Draymond’s Uncertain Future With Anthony Slater, Plus the Rise of Hip-Hop With Jonathan Abrams
Also, Russillo shares some observations from Celtics-76ers and Warriors-Lakers
Casa Amor Ripoffs, Broken Ankles, and Michael A’s Fall From Grace
Juliet Litman and Callie Curry sit down to recap episodes 6 and 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Are Wins an Overrated Stat? Plus: Sharing Leans on Four Week 7 Games
Austin and Warren also share their thoughts on the game and the AFC South in general before previewing the upstart Giants against the Jaguars
If the MLB Playoffs Are Random, Why Do We Watch?
This postseason has reaffirmed that a short series can’t actually determine which of two baseball teams is better. But if that’s the case, what meaning does October baseball really hold?