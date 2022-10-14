What does a rock band from Seattle, Washington, have in common with the greatest dynasties in all of sports? Kenny Mayne explains the basketball-inspired origin story of Pearl Jam, their various connections to the world of sports, and why the band’s longevity can be compared to a great sports dynasty.
Filed under:
Pearl Jam Is Like a Great Sports Dynasty
What does a rock band from Seattle, Washington, have in common with the greatest dynasties in all of sports?
Share this story
The Latest
Dan Snyder Instant Reaction. Plus, NFL and College Football Picks.
Kevin is joined by Sheil Kapadia to make picks for the Week 6 slate of NFL games, followed by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli to make picks for the college football slate
‘TNF’ Roundup, Trends to Follow, and Week 6 Bets
Sharp and House preview Bill-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles, Patriots-Browns, and Ravens-Giants
‘She-Hulk’ Writes a New Kind of Classic Marvel Ending
In its extremely meta season finale, ‘She-Hulk’ steers clear of the typical pitfalls of Marvel last acts by obliterating the fourth wall
Week 6 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
The guys also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, and the ‘Mario Kart’ Rainbow Strip
The Patriots’ Five Most Interesting Story Lines, Plus Pats vs. Browns Preview With Jonathan Peterlin
Brian also answers some Patriots-related listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night
Alex Jones Pays, and a Conversation With a Thought Warrior
Plus, Rachel does a peak ‘Legal Eagle’ breakdown, and a mailbag centered on "literate culture"