 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pearl Jam Is Like a Great Sports Dynasty

What does a rock band from Seattle, Washington, have in common with the greatest dynasties in all of sports?

By Kenny Mayne

What does a rock band from Seattle, Washington, have in common with the greatest dynasties in all of sports? Kenny Mayne explains the basketball-inspired origin story of Pearl Jam, their various connections to the world of sports, and why the band’s longevity can be compared to a great sports dynasty.

Next Up In Video

The Latest

Dan Snyder Instant Reaction. Plus, NFL and College Football Picks.

Kevin is joined by Sheil Kapadia to make picks for the Week 6 slate of NFL games, followed by CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli to make picks for the college football slate

By Kevin Clark

‘TNF’ Roundup, Trends to Follow, and Week 6 Bets

Sharp and House preview Bill-Chiefs, Cowboys-Eagles, Patriots-Browns, and Ravens-Giants

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

‘She-Hulk’ Writes a New Kind of Classic Marvel Ending

In its extremely meta season finale, ‘She-Hulk’ steers clear of the typical pitfalls of Marvel last acts by obliterating the fourth wall

By Daniel Chin

Week 6 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

The guys also run through a new slate of categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, the Debutante Ball Coming Out Party, and the ‘Mario Kart’ Rainbow Strip

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

The Patriots’ Five Most Interesting Story Lines, Plus Pats vs. Browns Preview With Jonathan Peterlin

Brian also answers some Patriots-related listener calls and recaps the Bruins’ opening win on Wednesday night

By Brian Barrett

Alex Jones Pays, and a Conversation With a Thought Warrior

Plus, Rachel does a peak ‘Legal Eagle’ breakdown, and a mailbag centered on "literate culture"

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay