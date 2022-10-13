The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions and how they are improving the game—despite notable fourth down and two-point conversion decisions that failed from the Ravens and Raiders in recent weeks. He also explains an in-game adjustment that led to the Raiders final touchdown against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and the hypocrisy of a recent Tom Brady quote to the media.
The Hard Truth About NFL Analytics
Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions
