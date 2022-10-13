 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Hard Truth About NFL Analytics

Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down why the entire NFL, from coaches to the fans watching at home, should embrace a larger presence of analytical decisions and how they are improving the game—despite notable fourth down and two-point conversion decisions that failed from the Ravens and Raiders in recent weeks. He also explains an in-game adjustment that led to the Raiders final touchdown against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football and the hypocrisy of a recent Tom Brady quote to the media.

