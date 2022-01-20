The Los Angeles Lakers have found something that works with LeBron James playing center in Anthony Davis’s absence due to injury, but Russell Westbrook needs to fit in better with the Lakers if they are going to make a title run. Kevin O’Connor breaks down the LeBron-at-center experiment, why it works so well, and how Russell Westbrook can improve his decision-making and embrace a new role.
Russell Westbrook Needs to Fit in With the Lakers
KOC breaks down the LeBron-at-center experiment, why it works so well, and how Russell Westbrook can improve his decision-making and embrace a new role
Share this story
The Latest
What Exactly Does the “Metaverse” Have to Do With the Microsoft-Activision Deal?
Microsoft develops the Xbox and has been a major player in PC and console gaming for more than 20 years. The company isn’t betting $70 billion on the buzzword of the week.
The Best Version of Baltimore With Mayor Brandon Scott
Mayor Scott discusses what outsiders don’t know about Baltimore, reforming policing within the city, and the work toward equitable economic development
Michael Vick Talks NFL Playoffs, the Evolution of the QB, and His Youth Baseball Career
Ryan and CC also share their NFL playoff picks for the upcoming weekend of games
Jesse Palmer on Becoming Host, Clayton’s Season, and What’s to Come
Jesse discusses his new role on the show and reflects on how bachelor nation has evolved over the years
Carl Bernstein on His First Job, Newspaper Love, a Great Prank, and Scandals That Are “Worse Than Watergate”
Bernstein also talks about the newsroom in the ’60s, what it was like covering the Kennedy vs. Nixon presidential election, and more
The Worst Bets for the Divisional Round
Plus, answering listener questions heading into this weekend’s playoff matchups