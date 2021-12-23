With 2021 drawing to a close, Ringer contributor Adam Nayman reflects on what he considers the 10 best shots featured in film in a year in which we returned to theaters. Consider this list a “sampler” across a broad spectrum of genres and types, ranging from the whimsically dark Annette to the unnervingly sinister The Power of the Dog.
The Best Movie Shots of 2021
Adam Nayman reflects on what he considers the 10 best shots featured in film this year
