Though Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are one of the best offensive duos in basketball, it might be time for the Portland Trail Blazers to break up the backcourt duo because of their continued defensive woes. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor discusses why the Blazers should trade McCollum for Ben Simmons, how they could increase Norman Powell’s role, and what it will take to fix Portland’s defense.
Damian Lillard Deserves Better
