Steph Curry Just Broke the 3-Point Record and He’s Not Even Close to Finished

We take a look at Steph’s incredible rise up the leaderboard

By Zach Kram

With his 2,974th career 3-pointer, Steph Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3s. The Ringer’s Zach Kram takes a look at Steph’s incredible rise up the leaderboard, how he ignited a leaguewide 3-point revolution, and whether or not anyone will be able to topple the new 3-point king.

