With his 2,974th career 3-pointer, Steph Curry passed Ray Allen to become the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3s. The Ringer’s Zach Kram takes a look at Steph’s incredible rise up the leaderboard, how he ignited a leaguewide 3-point revolution, and whether or not anyone will be able to topple the new 3-point king.
Steph Curry Just Broke the 3-Point Record and He’s Not Even Close to Finished
We take a look at Steph’s incredible rise up the leaderboard
Share this story
The Latest
COVID-19 in the NFL, Rams Beat the Cardinals, and Micah Parsons’s Impact
Jason, James, and Ryan share their insights on how NFL players and coaches can handle COVID situations within their teams heading into the playoffs
Jalen Green, Franz Wagner, and Joshua Giddey
J. Kyle Mann and Tjarks are back for another edition of ‘Upside High’ in which they take a look at young prospects around the NBA
Acknowledging Ann Hache and 2022 Bold Wrestling Predictions
Plus, the guys share their Bold Predictions for 2022, and finish with the final Farmer’s Market and Boo Thang of the week for the year
Luka and Zion Concerns, the Feel-Good Cavs, and Panic-Trade Predictions With Jackie MacMullan
Bill and Jackie also discuss some possible trade teams, including the 76ers, Pacers, Knicks, and Pelicans, before getting into the fourth-place Cavaliers, the Hawks’ defensive struggles, and Anthony Davis
‘Succession’ Season 3 Finale
Sean and Joanna break down "All the Bells Say"
‘And Just Like That ...’ Review, Peloton Controversy, and Dramatic Ending. Plus, Spider-Man Couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Juliet and Amanda run through the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot and discuss this new chapter of life for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte