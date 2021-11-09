 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OG Anunoby Demands Your Attention

KOC breaks down the Raptors forward’s potential for a breakout season

By Kevin O'Connor

The Toronto Raptors have turned themselves into a talent factory, developing draft pick after draft pick, and OG Anunoby is turning out to be one of Toronto’s best. Kevin O’Connor breaks down how the fifth-year forward is blossoming this season on offense, bolstering Toronto’s defense, and putting the Raptors firmly in the playoff conversation.

