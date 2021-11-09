The Toronto Raptors have turned themselves into a talent factory, developing draft pick after draft pick, and OG Anunoby is turning out to be one of Toronto’s best. Kevin O’Connor breaks down how the fifth-year forward is blossoming this season on offense, bolstering Toronto’s defense, and putting the Raptors firmly in the playoff conversation.
OG Anunoby Demands Your Attention
KOC breaks down the Raptors forward’s potential for a breakout season
